Education Department issues SOP for reopening of schools in Uttrakhand from Aug 2

The Education Department of Uttarakhand has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of schools in the state from August 2 for the students of 9-12 classes and from August 16 for 6-8 classes.

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID 19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher", Uttrakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey tweeted.

State Education Secretary Radhika Jha has issued the SOP order on Saturday, stating that classes for 9 to 12 will commence from August 2, and classes for 6 to 8 will be conducted from August 16 in the schools of all education boards.

The order also said that before the opening of the schools, all the classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets, drinking water, etc. such places where physical movements of students and teachers take place, should be thoroughly sanitized.

A nodal officer should be nominated by the concerned school, who will be responsible for compliance with the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols.

If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will be sent back home after giving first aid.

The SOP order said, If a situation of infection arises among the students, teachers, and other staff of the school, then the concerned principal and the nodal officer will be required to inform the district administration or health department immediately.

