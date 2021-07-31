Electric vehicle: HP to set up charging stations at petrol pumps

Rising petrol and diesel prices have turned consumers to CNG and electric vehicles. However, due to lack of CNG pumps and electric charging stations, many people are reluctant to take these vehicles. There are not many charging stations so people think not to take out the vehicle for long distance. But now you need not fear and you can take out your EV.

Because Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will facilitate the charging of electric vehicles at its stations. HPCL will initially set up charging stations in major cities across the country. For this, HC has teamed up with the state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). The agreement is for the next 10 years and will cover HP's retail outlets.

CESL MD Mahua Acharya said the agreement was reached to set up a technically sound charging station. This will be used to decarbonize the transport sector. HPCL has good locations in cities. There will be an app to find out where these charging stations are in the cities. Help will also be sought from HPCL for advertising. Highways, cities will be equipped with EV charging stations first.