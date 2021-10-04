Eli Lilly, Cipla enter in partnership to enhance access to Lilly's key diabetes products

Pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Cipla entered into a strategic partnership in India to enhance access to Lilly's key diabetes products on Monday.

Eli Lilly and Company, India Pvt. Ltd (referred as "Lilly") headquartered in Gurgaon, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, USA.

As a part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute two Lilly Diabetes products such as Humalog and TrulicityTM to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the partnership, Luca Visini, Managing Director India Subcontinent, Lilly India, said, "For more than 145 years, Lilly has been committed to uniting caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world."

"We have remained true to that promise. Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly's global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world," Visini said.

"Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which pending full regulatory approvals will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India," he said.

Dr Vikas Gupta, Head, India Prescription Business, Cipla Ltd. said, "Enhancing access to high-quality treatments is central to our purpose of 'Caring for Life'. Lilly's in-depth scientific knowledge and core purpose of providing patients with access to innovative products are aligned with Cipla's goals."

"We are pleased to collaborate and build onto our existing partnership with Lilly India towards bringing innovative diabetes medications to India. Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to addressing the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space," Gupta said.

( With inputs from ANI )

