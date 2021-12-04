Eliminating terror and terrorist sympathizers is our priority: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday lauded the services of the Border Security Force (BSF) and said that eliminating terror and terrorist sympathisers is on priority.

Sinha participated in the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Border Security Force at the Frontier Officers Institute, in Paloura, Jammu.

Extending his warm wishes to all BSF Personnel, officers, veterans, and their families on BSF's Raising Day, Sinha lauded the commitment and exemplary courage displayed by the BSF Jawans while discharging their duties.

The Lieutenant Governor also joined the BSF officers, their families and veterans for dinner, on the occasion.

"The country is indebted to our security forces for dismantling the eco-system of terrorism, terror funding and eliminating anti-national elements to establish a secured and safe environment for the people," said the Lieutenant Governor.

"I bow to all those who lost their lives for the nation of the BSF and their families who have made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation," he said.

Sinha said, "We will never forget and never forgive those trying to disrupt peace and inflicting wounds on our social fabric."

"Eliminating terror and terrorist sympathisers is our priority. Today, if every citizen of Jammu and Kasmir is contributing fearlessly to UT's journey of progress and development, it is all because of the sacrifice and valour of our security forces," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha said that whether it is peaceful conduct of District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory, public service programs in the border villages, assistance during the COVID pandemic or preventing cross-border infiltration and smuggling of drugs, the BSF has successfully fulfilled all its responsibilities and has made unprecedented contributions to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BSF, nurtured by the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our brave-hearts, has always lived up to its motto of 'Jeevan Paryant Kartaya -Duty for Life', enriching the 57 years of inspiring tradition of dedication, valour and love for the motherland," he said.

"We shall always remember our valiant BSF personnel who maintain an eternal vigil to safeguard our frontiers in difficult terrains and adverse conditions, combating emergent situations and making supreme sacrifices while safeguarding India's territorial integrity," the Lieutenant Governor added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor