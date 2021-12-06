Empowerment of Gram Panchayats is our aim: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the empowerment of Gram Panchayats is the state government's aim.

Addressing a convention organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka's Bidar district, Bommai said, "Empowerment of Gram Panchayats is our government's aim. Our programmes have been formulated accordingly."

"The government services should be taken to the doors of the citizens. People need not be made to travel to Taluk and Zilla Panchayat offices for basic services," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the focus of the state government is the development of the villages and the decentralisation of power to the Gram Panchayat level is its objective.

"An action plan of Rs 3,000 crores had been prepared for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. The previous Congress regime had failed to fill vacant posts in Kalyana Karnataka region. Our government has approved filling of 1400 posts in the region," Bommai added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor