Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists at Watnira area of Bandipora, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Watnira area of Bandipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to sources, security forces received input that two-three militants are present in a house in the area.

"Heavy exchange of fire is underway. Further details are awaited," said sources.

In August, a Pakistani terrorist named Babar Ali was killed in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora by security forces.

( With inputs from ANI )

