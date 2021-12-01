Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists early on Wednesday at the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Qasba Yar area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor