Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: September 23, 2021 07:04 AM2021-09-23T07:04:50+5:302021-09-23T07:15:02+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday, the police said.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday, the police said.
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said: "Encounter has started at Kashwa area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job."
Further details are awaited.
Earlier, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.
Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat, who is a shopkeeper by profession and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan.
According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.
"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J-K police read.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app