Enforcement task force, 17 flying squads for measures to reduce air pollution, SC told

New Delhi, Dec 3 A day after the Supreme Court's rap, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR has told the apex court that it has constituted a five-member enforcement task force to monitor implementation of its directions to curb air pollution in the national capital. The commission also constituted 17 flying squads for taking punitive measures against defaulters.

The director of the commission, in an affidavit, said: "It is submitted that now vide order dated December 2, 17 flying squads are constituted which will directly report to the enforcement task force of the commission and the enforcement task force itself will exercise powers of taking punitive and preventive measures against the non-compliant/ defaulting persons/ entities."

The top court will take up the pollution related matter at 10 a.m. Friday.

The commission submitted that the number of flying squads will be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, and the squads are already operational from December 2, and they have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites.

The Centre also cited that only 5 out of the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi will be allowed to operate until December 15. "I respectfully state and submit that all schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only online mode of application except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practical, etc.," added the affidavit.

The commission filed the affidavit in a case by a 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey raising concerns about severe air pollution in Delhi.

