Every family in Tamil Nadu, has public debt of Rs 2.63 lakh reveals government report

Releasing the 120 page report, Palanivel Thiagarajan said that the financial position of the state saw a steady deterioration from 2013-14 due to revenue and fiscal deficits and the Covid pandemic further deteriorated the situation financial situation. He further stated that the raising revenue deficit-driven fiscal deficits were mainly due to borrowing and the debt outstanding was Rs 5,70,189 cr in 2022 and it amounts to 70,000 on every citizen of the state. Due to continuous borrowing, Tamil Nadu reached the point where the state could borrow without guarantees and it doubled to Rs 91,818,44 crore in year 2020-21.The minister said that the state's own tax revenue declined from 13.35% in 2008-09 to 5.46% in 2020-21 and the decline of Tamil Nadu's state own tax revenue to GSDP ratio is of at greater concern as it fell below the national average in 2018-19.He also pointed out that the Motor Vehicle Tax has not changed in last 15 years and the electricity tax rationalization also is over due. During the press meet he also hinted that there is need for radical change in the taxation and it happened due to inept administration and inability to prevent the large-scale leakages. Commenting on the state's expenditures, he said the expenditures went down from 62.9% in 2011-12 to 57.5% in 2018-19 and the state lost 2,577 cr grant from the Union Government as the AIADMK government failed to hold local body elections. Palanivel Thiagarajan added that the financial problems that the state is facing can be corrected only if the state stops "business as usual" approach and promised that the white paper was not released to abandon the poll promises made by the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the elections.

