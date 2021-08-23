FACT CHECK! Central government in collaboration with organisation providing work from home opportunities?

For the past few days, a message about work from home has been going viral on WhatsApp. The message said that the central government was giving the opportunity to work from home in collaboration with an organization. However, the government has now clarified the message, saying it was false. It has also been clarified that no such scheme has been launched. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Department has tweeted in this regard. It said no such scheme had been introduced by the government. Also, don't click on the fraudulent link, the government appealed.

CLAIM:

It is being claimed in a WhatsApp message that the Government of India in collaboration with an organisation is providing work from home opportunities.

Fact Check:

1. This claim is FAKE

2. No such announcement has been made by GOI

3. Do not engage with such fraudulent links



