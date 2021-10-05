Fact Check! Centre giving free recharge for three months?

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the three crore mark. In the last 24 hours, 18,346 new patients have been diagnosed with corona. Corona has so far claimed the lives of more than four lakh people across the country. Various schemes have been launched for the people in the corona crisis. Also, the Modi government is helping the needy and the poor.

Many NGOs have also extended a helping hand to the people. Similarly, many rumored messages on social media are going viral. One such message is currently going viral.

During the Corona period, false claims were often made about the lack of oxygen and the availability of drugs such as Remedesivir. Since then, there have been false claims about corona vaccination in the country. In this regard, a message on WhatsApp is going viral and it says that the Modi government is giving 3 months free mobile recharge to all Indian users for the record of corona vaccination in the country. But now the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the people.

CLAIM:

In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the Government of India is providing free 3 months recharge to all Indian users in the joy of record vaccination in the country.

PIB Fact Check:

This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

In a WhatsApp message, the Press Information Bureau verified the government's claim of giving three months free recharge to Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea users. It has now come to light that the central government has not made any such announcement in this verification. That is why the PIB has said that this claim is completely false and baseless. The PIB has also said that no user should fall into the trap of this claim.



