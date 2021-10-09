Fact Check: China sending special types of firecrackers & decorative lights to India to cause asthma, eye diseases?

Diwali is just a few days away. But this year, the corona has also created an atmosphere of fear among the people. Similarly, many messages in the country are going viral on social media. Some messages alert people while some messages spread rumors. Also, a message is going viral saying that China is sending special types of firecrackers and decorative lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the public. People are being deceived by making fake messages in the name of Home Ministry. Don't be fooled and worry if such a message comes. This is because no such notice has been issued by the government. If you get such a message before Diwali this year, don't believe it. The PIB fact check states that the claim in this message is False. He clarified that no such notice was given by the Home Ministry.

In the viral message, "Pakistan cannot attack India directly according to intelligence, so they have demanded revenge from India. China has specially made firecrackers to spread asthma in India. They are toxic like carbon monoxide gas. "It is being made. It uses a lot of mercury. Don't use Chinese products this Diwali. Spread the message to all Indians," it said. In a WhatsApp message, it is said that the notification came from the Home Ministry. However, the fact-finding team of the central government's PIB has clarified that no such notice has been issued.

Many fake messages are going viral during the Corona period. The PIB made several attempts during this period to prevent the spread of false news. PIB Fact Check works to prevent misinformation about government policies / schemes / departments / ministries. You can take the help of PIB Fact Check to know if any government related news is true or false. Anyone can send a screenshot, tweet, or Facebook post of suspicious news or post to PIB Fact Check on WhatsApp number 918799711259. You can also get detailed information by mail to pibfactcheck@gmail.com.