Fact Check: Free laptops being given to all under PM's free distribution scheme?

The country is currently facing Coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, numerous messages on social media are constantly going viral. Often not all of these messages are true but some of the messages are rumors, fake.

In such cases, it is very important to check the authenticity of such false messages before sending them to others. One such message is currently going viral on social media. The message 'People will get free laptops from the central government' is going viral. Many are finding this to be true.

There are messages on WhatsApp that people will be given free laptops under the Prime Minister's Laptop Distribution Scheme. There is also a fake link under the message to take advantage of this scheme. So many people may get in trouble by clicking on this link. No such scheme has been launched by the central government to provide free laptops. Some fraudsters have started sending these fake messages to people with the intention of hacking people's smartphones and collecting data and private information from them.

The WhatsApp forward read, "Modi government is giving free laptop, book fast." The message also asks users to visit a suspicious link. Refuting the claim, the government said that no such scheme has been launched by the Centre.

The PIB Fact Check handle tweeted, "It is being claimed in the message that free laptops are being given to everyone under the Prime Minister's Free Laptop Distribution Scheme."

The government has asked netizens to be beware of such fake messages. "Do not forward/share these. Do not even share your personal information on such links and websites," PIB said.