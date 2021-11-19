FACT CHECK! Modi govt to deposit Rs 2.20 lakh to women bank a/c holders under Nari Shakti Yojana?

Messages and videos often go viral on social media. Users also believe in it immediately. While many are deceived by this, many are forwarding the message without verifying the authenticity of the message. But this can be a big problem. A similar video is currently going viral on social media. In the video, it is claimed that the central government will deposit Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand in the accounts of all women in the country under the Prime Minister's Nari Shakti Yojana. But there is no fact in it. The related video is completely false.

If you come across any video saying that Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand will be credited to women's account, don't forward it at all. Apart from this, if any personal information is requested to avail the benefits of the scheme, it should not be provided, the central government has said.

CLAIM:

In a #YouTube video it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana' as well as loan up to ₹ 25 lakh.

PIB Fact Check

This claim is FAKE

No such scheme is being run by the central government.