Fact Check: Rs 500 notes with green strip closer to Gandhi FAKE?

Do you have a 500 rupee note? So this is important news for you. Currently, a video has surfaced about a Rs 500 note. This video appeals to you to be careful if you have a special type of Rs. 500 note. The government has now given an explanation about this.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the difference between the two Rs 500 notes. The video claims to distinguish between genuine and bogus notes. In this regard, PIB has checked the facts and told the truth.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check handle on Twitter said that the video is fake. It informed that both the notes are valid. "In a video, it is being warned to not accept notes of Rs 500 in which the green strip is not near the RBI Governor's signature but near the picture of Gandhiji. This video is fake, Both the notes are valid."

CLAIM:

Rs 500 banknotes with the green strip close to Mahatma Gandhi's portrait are fake.

FACT CHECK: False. The notes are valid