Fact Check! Tata Group offers a chance to win a car on its 150th anniversary

A website which claims to have links with the Tata group has alleged that the business group is giving away cars on company's 150th anniversary. Soon after the link went viral, the Tata group of companies urged people not to click or forward to others any links of promotional activities. Furthermore, it states, that Tata Group or its companies are not responsible for the promotional activity that was rounds on social media.

#FakeNotSafe

Tata Group or its companies are not responsible for this promotional activity. Please do not click on the link and/or forward it to others.



Know more here: https://t.co/jJNfybI9wwpic.twitter.com/AA38T0oqHn — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 1, 2021

The post directs users to a survey, requesting the users to click it. Further, the tweet directs to another tweet that shares a video compilation of the fraudulent messages which have been shared in the name of Tata Group. The video message cautions public about clicking such fraudulent links and forwarding them to others. The video message further advises public to check for similar communication on the official Tata websites and social media handles when they come across such messages. However, this is not the first time such messages are being shared on social media. Even earlier, similar messages went viral in the name of the TATA group, D-Mart, Taj hotels, etc.



