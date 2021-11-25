Fake job racket busted in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre-cum-consultancy racket that allegedly cheated more than 60 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Gulf countries, and apprehended six persons, including two women, in this connection, a police officer said here on Thursday.

According to the officer, an information was received by the special staff team in Shahdara district that a fake call centre was being run near Vishwas Nagar.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted to obtain all the relevant details of the persons who were cheated by the accused.

After getting all the details, the police team conducted raid on the aforesaid premises and found that some youth along with two ladies were making calls from their mobile phones. On checking their laptops, forged documents in the form of fake offer letters and visas were found.

"All the six persons Ankit Gupta, Navneet jain, Vijay Kumar, Javed Siddiqui and two females were apprehended," the officer said.

During the interrogation, accused Ankit, who was the kingpin of the racket, disclosed that he used to post an advertisement on social media platforms and job seekers used to call on the number provided in the advertisement.

The accused used to ask the jobseekers to provide their documents online. In a day or two, the fraudsters provided fake offer letters to the victims along with fake visas for the Gulf countries.

"They collected Rs 15,000-20,000 for visas. During investigation, it was learnt that the accused had contacted over 300 jobseekers, of which 57 deposited the deal amount in the last two months," the officer said.

Action has also been initiated against the owner of the premises in which the call centre was being run.

The police have recovered 18 mobile phones, two ATM cards, five fake sim cards, three laptops and other relevant documents form the possession of the accused.

