Fake stamp paper racket busted in K'taka, five held

Bengaluru, Nov 19 Karnataka Police have arrested five persons, including a woman, in connection with running a fake stamp paper racket in the state.

The police have also recovered Rs 64 lakh worth equipment and other articles from the accused persons' possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hussain Babu, Harish, Nayaz Ahmad, Seema and Shabbir Ahmad.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had formed a special team to bust the fake stamp paper racket following directions from the court.

After gathering inputs, the special team arrested the five persons and took seals, rubber stamps, 663 fake stamp papers and 136 packed fake stamp papers into custody.

The accused were into manufacturing fake stamp papers since 2005. They sold the fake stamp papers for Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

Hussain Babu, also known as Chota Telgi, was arrested by the police in 2013 on similar charges. The other accused persons Harish and Seema worked as typists at the court premises and the Revenue Bhavan in the city. The fake stamp papers were used to lodge false cases and false claims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor