'Farmers brought the KING on his knees'; Prakash Raj reacts to Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Actor Prakash Raj is known for expressing his views freely on social media. He has often expressed his views on various issues. Raj is a critic of the BJP, so he is often seen making statements against the BJP. Now, once again, he has targeted the government and Narendra Modi.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to withdraw the Agriculture Act. After this decision, there is an atmosphere of happiness among the farmers who have been protesting for more than a year now. People from different walks of life are expressing their views on this decision. Prakash Raj has also given his reaction on this decision. Reacting on Twitter, he slammed the central government and Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Prakash Raj praised the struggle of the farmers. "The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees … sharing @anitanairauthor poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking," tweeted Prakash Raj. He has also shared a video of a poem he read in support of the farmers' movement.