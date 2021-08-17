Fearing COVID-19 infection, Mangaluru couple dies by suicide

Suspecting that they had been infected by COVID-19, a couple allegedly died by hanging themselves in Mangaluru on Tuesday morning. Before dying by suicide the man called up to Mangaluru city police commissioner to inform about the act.

The couple left a death note and one lakh rupees for their last rites, told N Shashi Kumar, the Mangaluru City Police commissioner.

The police commissioner further added, "A few hours before dying by suicide the husband called up and informed that they are committing suicide. While police personnel rushed to the apartment, the couple had already died by suicide. We couldn't save them."

The couple suspected that they might have Covid as they had symptoms relating to the disease. Fearing the worst, the two decided to hang themselves, the police added.

The couple got married in 2000 and did not have any children till now. They were under depression over a few years because of it, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

