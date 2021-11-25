Fearing Reprisal: Maths Teacher in Tamil Nadu ends his life, after got linked with suicide of the student

A teacher in Tamil Nadu Karur private school ended his life at his father-in-law's residence at Sengattupatti in Trichy.

On Wednesday a 44-year-old Maths teacher ended his life because he got linked with his student sexual assault. In the suicide note, he wrote that he was ashamed that his student teased him over the suicide of a 16-year-old girl who hanged herself because of sexual assault, and suspicions were raised against him even though the girl had not named anyone in her note.

Before some days the student hanged herself to death alleging sexual assault, police investigated the matter and found that the girl was studying in a class where

Maths teacher was not teaching. Students have linked his name with the girl's suicide and dragged him into the matter.

MATHS TEACHER COMMITS SUICIDE

The class 12 student, who hung herself to death last week, wrote in her suicide note, "I should be the last girl who dies in Karur district because of sexual harassment. I am scared to say who the cause of this decision of mine is. I wanted to live on this earth for a long time and help others, but now I have to leave this world so soon."