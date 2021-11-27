Federation of Resident Doctors Association to observe nationwide strike from Saturday over delays in NEET-PG counselling

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Friday called for a nationwide strike from November 27 onwards over the issue of delay in NEET-PG counselling for this year.

In a statement, FORDA has said that all resident doctors across the country have decided to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday, November 27.

"The already over-burdened & exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been waiting patiently till November 25, 2021, for some positive outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite for their physical and mental distress, with the next Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 6, 2022. To mark our protest against these repeated delays and postponements of the counselling, following discussion with representatives of multiple Residence Doctors Association (RDA) representatives across the nation, we have decided to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services Saturday, November 27 onwards," said the statement from the doctor's body.

In the statement, RDA has also urged the Centre and the Supreme Court to take note of the grievances of doctors, take measures to expedite the counselling and admission process and fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis.

"In case there is no positive response, we will be forced to escalate our protest. The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities," added the statement.

The Central government on Thursday told Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for postgraduate medical courses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre sought four weeks time from a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, saying a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS.

Mehta told the Bench that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling shall remain postponed until the determination.

"In the matter, I have instruction to say that the government has decided to revisit the criteria. We will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks. Till then the counselling shall remain stayed only. I give my assurance," Solicitor General told the Bench.

The Bench recorded the submission of the Solicitor General and posted the matter for hearing on January 6, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

