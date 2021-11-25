Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Geeta colony, one dead
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2021 10:44 AM2021-11-25T10:44:35+5:302021-11-25T10:55:02+5:30
A 40-year-old man lost his life in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanju, whose charred body was found on the first floor of the three-storey building.
The fire department was informed about the blaze in the Geeta colony area at around 3 am on Thursday, the police said.
"Five fire tenders were rushed to the site," it added.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor