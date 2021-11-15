Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured
As many as four were injured in a fire that broke out in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday from an LPG cylinder, informed Fire Department.
The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi.
The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
