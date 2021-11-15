Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

As many as four were injured in a fire that broke out in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday from an LPG cylinder, informed Fire Department.

The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi.

The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

