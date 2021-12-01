Fire breaks out inside Parliament premises

A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out in Room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am today. However, the fire has been put under uber control.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to be concluded on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

