Firing at wedding ceremony leaves one dead, 1 injured in Bihar

Siwan, Nov 13 One person was killed and another seriously injured in firing at a wedding ceremony in Barharia police station area of Bihar's Siwan district, police officials said.

On Friday night, at the wedding of the daughter of Laddan Mian who hails from Bhalwapur village under Barharia police station, a man opened fire in which one person died on the spot while another was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Barharia station in-charge, Praveen Prabhakar, on Saturday said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Faiz, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He and his family had come to attend the wedding at Laddan Mian's residence.

"The police have taken his body in possession and sent it for post-mortem. The injured person was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment where he is now stated to be out of danger," Prabhakar said.

"The police are probing how the criminals gatecrashed the wedding ceremony and opened fire," he added.

