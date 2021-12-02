Fishermen Missing: Major accident in Gir Somnath, 15 boats overturn due to storm; fishermen go missing

13 to 15 boats are likely to overturned at Gir Somnath in Gujarat due to continuous rains and strong winds last night. There were also some fishermen in the boat. According to reports, 8 to 10 fishermen on board are still missing. Seeing the bad weather for a long time, the meteorological department had warned the fishermen not to go to sea. The coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been receiving continuous rains for a long time and according to IMD, torrential rains are expected in the next 48 hours. Fishermen have also been given a 5-day warning. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are also at risk of cyclone Jawad. Manorama Mohanty, Regional Director, IMD, Ahmedabad, had said that it would start raining in Gujarat from November 30. Fishermen have also been warned for the coastal areas of North and South Gujarat from November 30 to December 2.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, sparse rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh between December 1 and 2 (from today till today). While, on December 2, it is likely to rain today in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with thunder and lightning. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.