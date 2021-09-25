Fit India Movement: Anurag Thakur flags off cycle rally in Leh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Leh's Kharoo as a part of the Fit India Movement under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The event was organised by Ladakh police in collaboration with Ladakh Cycling Association to promote fitness in the country.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this Fit India campaign in 2019 to make aware people of health and fitness. Today, I am glad to see that people in Leh are ready with their cycles to participate in the rally, even though it is located at more than 11,000 ft height."

He thanked Ladakh Police and the cycle association for organising the event. "I wish good luck to all the participants," he added.

After inaugurating the event, the Union Sports Minister also participated in the rally and was seen cycling with other participants.

"Go for a run, jog or cycle! 11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh With the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning! Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App?" Thakur tweeted after the rally.

Thakur received a 'traditional welcome' from a team of Sports Authority of India (SAI) volunteers on his arrival in Kargil, after the cycle rally in Leh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor