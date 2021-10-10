Foreign student tests positive for COVID-19 in IIT Roorkee

A foreign student at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand has tested positive for COVID-19, while the reports of four other students from abroad have come negative, informed IIT administration.

The student had reached India on September 28, it added.

The infected foreign student and others who came in contact with him have been isolated, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

