Form third front to safeguard country's interests, says OP Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday voiced the need for a third front to safeguard the interests of the country.

"It is my father Chaudhary Devi Lal ji's birth anniversary today. On this day, I want to remind all that our country is primarily run by the farmers of the country. If the farmers of a country are happy, it is the richest asset a country can have. Such is not the scenario now. As of now, the Centre is busy looting the money of the general public," he said while slamming the Centre.

Several farmers have been protesting against the Centre over the farm laws enacted in September 2020. The Supreme Court has put its implementation on hold in January this year.

The leader further told ANI, "In view of the ongoing farmers' protest and to safeguard the interests of the country, I urge all the political parties of the third front to come together (except BJP and Congress) and speak against the malpractices being carried out by the Centre. Also, if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji wishes to join, he can do so."

Following his release in July from Tihar jail where he was serving a 10-year term for his involvement in the teacher recruitment scam, Chautala has been busy gathering support for a 'third front'. Right after his release, Chautala claimed that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is heading a coalition government with the BJP in Bihar, had agreed to attend a rally led by the third front.

Chautala also said that the Congress party may or may not be a part of the third front.

"The main problem with Congress is that their party does not have a strong party president. Due to this reason, the functioning of this party lies in the doldrums. However, if they feel confident to voice against the Centre despite this flaw, we welcome them," he said.

On August 9, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi to discuss the formation of the third front. Mulayam Singh Yadav's presence in the meeting holds significance as Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year.

Next year, seven States/UTs are scheduled to hold assembly elections namely Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor