Former IAS officer Amit Khare appointed PM Modi's new advisor

A former IAS officer has been appointed as an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a key role in sending Lalu Prasad Yadav to jail for exposing a fodder scam in Bihar. Approved today by a committee appointed by the Cabinet. Amit Khare will be Modi's new advisor. He has played a major role in the education policy launched by the Modi government. He retired from the post of higher education secretary on September 30. He will remain Modi's advisor for the next two years or until further orders. He has also contributed to the drafting of rules regarding Internet media.

Amit Khare is a 1985 batch IAS officer. He belonged to the Jharkhand cadre. In his 36-year career, Khare has held important positions in Jharkhand and Bihar. He was the one who exposed the fodder scam that brought Lalu Prasad Yadav to Goa. Khare himself had lodged an FIR against Lalu. After this, the big leaders and officials of Bihar had to gone to jail.