Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana

By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 09:02 PM2021-10-19T21:02:17+5:302021-10-19T21:10:16+5:30

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quit the National Conference (NC) party on Tuesday and extended support to former party colleague Devender Singh Rana who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana | Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana

Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana

Next

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quit the National Conference (NC) party on Tuesday and extended support to former party colleague Devender Singh Rana who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Earlier this month, Devender Singh Rana resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Prem sagar azizPrem sagar azizNational ConferenceBharatiya Janata PartyJanataDevender singh ranaBjp members of parliamentNational bjpParty officeUma prasad mukherjeeBharatiya janata party stateBharatiya janata party national president jp nadda