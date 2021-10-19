Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quit the National Conference (NC) party on Tuesday and extended support to former party colleague Devender Singh Rana who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Earlier this month, Devender Singh Rana resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

