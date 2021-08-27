Fraud worth Rs 2.44 cr detected by Department of Posts in Odisha

The Department of Posts (DoP) has detected a fraud worth Rs 2.44 crore in three branch post offices in Odisha.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Communications, fraud has been detected at Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony, and Bhejangiwada post offices under the Koraput division.

Speaking at a press conference, DoP Secretary Vineet Pandey, informed about the pro-active action of the department in dealing with the fraud cases which surfaced recently in Odisha and said, "There will be no compromise on public trust in Postal System and the system will be continuously strengthened to avert the cases of corruption and fraud."

During the visit to Koraput on August 21, three fraud cases of Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony, and Bhejangiwada Post Offices of Koraput Division were brought to the notice of Minister of Communications, Information Technology and Railways, Ashwani Vaishnaw by the members of the public and the media.

Pandey informed that taken together an amount of Rs 2.44 crores are involved in all these cases. All the concerned Postmasters have already been placed under suspension. The frauds at Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony Post Offices committed by Biswanath Podiami have been reported to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who has registered an FIR against him.

Mana Pujari, Branch Postmaster of Bhejangiwada BO has been arrested by the police and booked under Sections 408, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 473 of IPC. CBI and police authorities have been asked to complete their investigation quickly.

Directions have been issued for attachment of the properties of the main accused and their family members.

Departmental Investigation has already been completed in the Lachipeta Post office. Preliminary investigations in the other two cases have been completed by the Department and a detailed investigation is in progress and would be completed within one month.

Major penalty proceedings are being initiated against the primary offenders. Strict action would be taken against all others whose laxity has facilitated these frauds.

Action has been initiated to obtain the claims from the affected members of the public, for which the Chief Postmaster General of Odisha has already issued a press note.

All genuine claims would be settled within 30 days in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Department of Posts, New Delhi on May 27, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

