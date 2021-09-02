FSSAI awards 5-Star 'Eat Right Station' certificate to Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh Railway Station has been awarded a 5-star 'Eat Right Station' certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday.

The station has been awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5. The 5-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

"We at IRSDC place the 'customers' at the center of our services. This certification is a testimony of IRSDC's sustained and collaborative approach to provide best-in-class services to passengers. We are thankful for this recognition and are committed to set benchmarks in the operation and maintenance of railway stations in India," S. K. Lohia, Managing Director & CEO of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) said.

Earlier, FSSAI has begun a large-scale effort i.e., the 'Eat Right India' movement to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians.

The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; Mumbai, Mumbai Central Railway Station; Mumbai and Vadodara Railway Station, Vadodara. Now, Chandigarh Railway Station has become the fifth station in India to get this recognition.

( With inputs from ANI )

