Fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 to get 10 pc discount on liquor in MP's Mandsaur

In a move to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Mandsaur district excise department on Tuesday rolled out an order to give a 10 per cent discount on liquor to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan said that a 10 per cent discount will be provided to people at liquor shops in Sitamau Phatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand on the production of proof of both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sachan further said that this move is to attract and encourage liquor consumers towards vaccination.

"Consumers who bring certificates of both doses of Covid vaccination will be given 10 per cent discount on the purchase of liquor. Also, special care will be taken to ensure that there is no misuse in the said work," he said.

In a milestone achievement, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor