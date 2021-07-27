Furious of wife's affair, husband shoots her boyfriend on genitals

A horrific incident has come to light from Chengganur district near Mundankavu in Kerala. In a shocking incident, a man shot and injured his wife's lover. He fired bullet at the lover on his genitals. Police said that the injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla. The Chengannur police came to know about the incident after the hospital authorities reported the matter on Monday.

The 45-year-old victim was living in Mundankavu with the wife of the accused who opened fire. The accused and his wife had already filed a mutual petition for divorce. But on Saturday, her husband reached Mundankavu and shot at the lover on his genitals with an air pistol. After few minutes the lover approached a private medical college in Thiruvalla.

He returned home with minor injuries. But suddenly he started experiencing severe pain in his private part, due to which he returned to the same hospital after a few hours. Police said that no case has been registered in this regard as they have not received any written complaint on the incident.