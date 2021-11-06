Gangotri Dham doors closed for devotees from Nov 5: Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board

The doors of Gangotri Dham had been shut for devotees from Friday morning in view of the winter season, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board informed.

Earlier on October 22, the board member said that the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut on November 5 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Yamunotri Dham on November 6 while the Shri Badrinath Dham will be shut on November 20.

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," Dr Harish Gaur, member of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board said.

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. This yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

