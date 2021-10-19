Garbage collector returns 100 gram gold coin to its owner who accidentally threw it in trash

A female cleaner from the Tamil Nadu administration has returned a gold coin weighing 100 grams and worth about Rs 7.5 lakh to its owner. News of her sincerity of the female janitor spread like wildfire and she is being appreciated from all walks of life in the society today.

Ganesh Raman, who works in a courier company, had bought a gold coin weighing 100 grams from his earnings till date. He had wrapped the coin in a pink sheet of paper and kept it near his bed. One day he noticed that the coin was missing. When he asked his wife about it, she cleaned the room yesterday and removed all the garbage. She also told her husband that she had thrown away a piece of pink paper.

Ganesh Raman immediately reached the police station and lodged a complaint that the coin was missing. CCTV footage of the area was then checked and the identity of the garbage collector on the day when the coin was accidentally thrown in the trash was ascertained. Surprisingly, the female employee found the gold coin in the trash. She immediately handed it over to the administration with the help of her manager.

The female cleaner was identified as Mary, who had found the gold coin while sorting the waste. As soon as she found it, she immediately told her manager and handed it over to the administration. The next day, Ganesh Raman and his family were called to the police station and the coin was returned. Ganesh Raman and the administration also appreciated Mary's honesty and thanked her. Mary was also felicitated by the administration.