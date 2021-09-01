Gas leak at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Andhra's Visakhapatnam

An incident of a gas leak was reported at a plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

"There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Alerted Workers rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage," Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kalidas said.

An employee, told ANI, "We were on a lunch break when we heard the siren. All the employees were told to leave the place. The situation is under control and everyone is safe."

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor