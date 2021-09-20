Gautam Adani conferred Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award at Priyadarshni Academy's 37th Anniversary

Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani was conferred with Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award on Monday at the Priyadarshni Academy's 37th Anniversary.

While accepting the award, Adani talked about his vision for India in terms of an Atmanirbhar India, Muscular India and an India for Indians.

"The award binds the awardees to a common purpose of building a greater India. The pandemic has been a wake-up call for every nation. It has permanently changed geopolitics. The integration of new - and the disintegration of existing global alliances - has far-reaching implications. The greater India must be an India that is visibly a more Atmanirbhar India, a more Muscular India, and a more India for Indians," he said.

Further, he said that though India had nothing to do with the virus, it has sustained some of the most drastic consequences and criticism on the global stage.

"The fact that we have fought back should in itself be a lesson for all of us that there can be no better defence than Atmanirbharta to mitigate future black swan events," he added.

In view of Adani, to not find ourselves in such a position again, India requires muscle- to stand up to the pressures global organisations can bring to bear.

"Over the next two decades, India will be the market that every global company will target. In this euphoria let us never forget that we were largely left alone to fight the pandemic," he said.

Mentioning that he does not mean that there cannot be any criticism, he said, "Criticism cannot be at the cost of national dignity. It cannot be at the cost of destroying the confidence of a nation. It cannot be about dividing the society-- else we play right into the hands of those that do not want to see a resurgent India."

Our history, culture, and boundaries must now combine to encapsulate the nation, bind the nation, and instil a sense of patriotism in the nation, he added.

The awards are conferred on national and international dignitaries for outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor