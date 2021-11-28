Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Centre, says 'demoting' state to UT is like demoting DGP to 'thanedaar', CM to MLA

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday took a dig at the BJP-led government over its 2019 decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and said that turning state into Union Territory is like demoting Director General of Police to the post of 'thanedaar', Chief Minister to MLA and chief secretary to patwari.

"Usually, UTs are upgraded to state. But in our case, the state was downgraded to UT. It's like demoting DGP to the post of thanedaar, CM to MLA, and chief secretary to Patwari. No wise man can do this," Azad said at a public meeting here.

Addressing the media later, he said that it is important for the leaders to visit the areas where there is "more militancy".

"There are two-three districts, especially Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama where there has been excessive militancy. I held this meeting after three years so that the morale of people could be boosted and they do not think that they do not have anybody who takes care of them. It is important for the leaders to visit areas where there is more militancy," he said.

The Congress leader said that political parties should create an environment in the state that the people start believing that the election can be held and political process can be carried out.

"I am not going into party politics now. I am not speaking against any party now because this is not the environment in the state right now where one party speaks against the other. Rather I would request that all political parties, instead of abusing each other, should create such an environment in the state that the people here start believing that the election can be held and the politics could be done," he said.

The government had abolished Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories. The government has said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time.

( With inputs from ANI )

