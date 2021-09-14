Giriraj Singh to address national meet on SVAMITVA scheme

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will address a national meet on the SVAMITVA scheme at a complex in Lodhi Road, New Delhi at 11 AM on Tuesday.

As per the official release by the ministry, Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the national meet on SVAMITVA Scheme: A Stepping-Stone Towards Upliftment of Rural Economy on September 14, 2021, and deliver his keynote address.

The national meet on the SVAMITVA scheme assumes significance as it is being held after Prime Minister launched the nationwide roll-out of this scheme on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2021, after successful completion of pilot-phase of the scheme.

The national meet will offer a perfect platform for different stakeholders to interact and share the learning and experience gained from the implementation process of the scheme in pilot phase.

The conference would provide a cross-learning platform for States in respect of processes of the SVAMITVA Scheme, best practices that have emerged, technological interventions for timely implementation and other considerations like bankability of property cards, Sixth Schedule areas among others.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020, with a resolve to enable economic progress of Rural India by providing a "Record of Rights" to every rural household owner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor