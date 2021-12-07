Goa elections: Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, state Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior observer P Chidambaram and MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

( With inputs from ANI )

