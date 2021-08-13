Goa missing girl died due to drowning: Police

The missing girl whose body was found at Calangute Beach on Thursday, died due to drowning, said Goa Police.

The girl went missing on Wednesday. Her body was found washed ashore at Calangute beach on Thursday. Following this, the body was sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

"Her identity was confirmed by her family. Post-mortem report concluded death by drowning. No indication of sexual assault or violence," said Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor