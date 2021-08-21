Goa police arrests accused from Gujarat for murder, robbing a person

The Pernem Police has arrested one person for allegedly killing and robbing a person.

In July 2021 the body of Chandrakant Bandekar from Pernem was found in the forest area of Mopa village with multiple stab injuries over the body. The murder case was registered against an unknown person at Pernem Police station and an investigation was taken up, said Pernem Police.

During the investigation, it was learnt that a mobile phone, wallet containing cash and one gold chain of the deceased was missing. As such the mobile phone of the deceased person was put under continuous technical surveillance. The stolen mobile phone of the deceased got activated in the Amravati region of Maharashtra state. Accordingly, a team was formed consisting of Pernem Police Station staff and Crime Branch staff left to Amravati Maharashtra, added Pernem Police.

During the enquiry, it was found that the person had purchased the phone from another person in Ahmedabad Gujarat. The team immediately left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat and located the said person with the help of local police. The accused has been identified as Jaypuri Gosai.

During interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime. The weapon of assault, mobile phone and the gold chain in melted form is recovered by the Police. The accused was taken to police custody for further investigation, added police.

( With inputs from ANI )

