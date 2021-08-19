Gold worth Rs 23 lakh seized from passenger at Imphal airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered three gold bars weighing about 500 gm worth approximately Rs 23 lakh from a passenger at Imphal Airport on Wednesday.

The accused Ragamath Ali was supposed to travel to Kolkata and onward bound for Bengaluru, during his frisking at the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Imphal airport, assistant Sub-Inspector Vikhram Sabal of CISF noticed the presence of a medal in the lower part of his body.

On questioning, the passenger confessed that he was carrying gold bars concealed in the body cavity (rectum), informed CISF.

( With inputs from ANI )

