Gopal Rai starts campaign against open burning of waste in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister on Thursday started a campaign against open burning of garbage in Delhi which will go on till December 11.

The minister, who went to Ghazipur landfill for an inspection, said inspection and patrolling will be done in different areas of Delhi so that the open burning of garbage can be stopped.

"From today, we are starting the campaign against the open burning of garbage in Delhi. Responsibility has been given to 10 departments for this campaign and a team of 550 people has been formed for the campaign," he said.

The minister said they have asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to prepare a full-fledged action plan to control the fires at Ghazipur landfill.

"MCD engineers and Delhi Pollution Control Committee have given a report that in spite of orders from the National Green Tribunal, only five per cent garbage has been disposed off in last two-and-a- half years. The pace is poor. MCD should make proper action plan on it. We will also hold a review meeting on this issue," he said.

On efforts to tackle pollution in the national capital, he said that emergency measures like water sprinkling, anti-dust campaigns, spraying of decomposers were being taken besides the campaign against open burning of waste.

Asked about implementing odd-even scheme to control the flow of vehicles on the roads, he said before any such measure other steps need to be taken, especially control against stubble burning.

The Delhi Minister said he will send a reminder letter to the Union Environment Ministry to hold an emergency meeting on the issue of pollution due to stubble burning.

"Why is Centre averse to the idea of holding a meeting with the states on this issue? Especially when sources like SAFAR, DPCC have said that stubble burning has an important role in pollution in Delhi. An emergency meeting should be held and whatever control can be done, plans made on that," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

