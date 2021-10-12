Govt arresting people without evidence: Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre on killings in Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the recent killings in the Kashmir Valley and said that the government is arresting people without evidence.

Mufti said, "The recent killings in Kashmir are saddening...It is a government failure. As a cover-up, the government is arresting people without evidence. If they keep arresting repercussions will be dangerous, everyone will have to pay the price."

Addressing the party workers, Mehbooba Mufti said that she was going to review the situation in all the districts after the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A.

"That is why I have come to wake you people. We have to restore what is our honour and identity.The same fight was with the BJP that we should be given back two power projects which were built in the Chenab region," she said.

On October 11, two terrorists including one who was involved in a civilian's murder in Shahgund were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the terrorists has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, who was involved in the recent Shahgund civilian killing. Dhar was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

"During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, on a specific input Bandipora Police conducted an anti-terrorist operation while as one chance encounter also took place in the Anantnag resulting in the killing of two terrorists including Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar of LeT (TRF) involved in recent Shahgund civilian killing," the Kashmir Police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor