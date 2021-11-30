Govt official, wife found murdered in UP district

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 30 A government official and his wife were found brutally murdered in their under-construction house in the Tithaupur village under Tarva police station in Azamgarh.

Azamgarh SP, Anurag Arya, said, "A sharp-edged weapon has been used to kill the couple. As they both were sleeping inside their under-construction house on the village outskirts, it does not look like a loot bid.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to reports, Ram Nagina, 55, had his parental house in the Tithaupur village and was constructing a new building on the village outskirts.

He used to visit Mau for duty he was a lekhpal and return home at night. With the beginning of construction of the new house, he and his wife, Nagina Devi, used to go there to sleep at night after dinner. As per their daily routine, the duo reached the under-construction building on Sunday night.

When they did not return home till the next morning, their family members reached the under-construction building where their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

The news of the murder spread like wildfire and hundreds of villagers gathered there.

Senior police officials also reached the spot.

The SP said that police teams have been set up for investigations and added that the case would be worked out at the earliest.

The police are also questioning the local people and family members to know the motive behind the crime.

An FIR against unidentified miscreants has been registered in this connection.

